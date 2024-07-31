Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat at Bradford City in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday night

Here, Phil takes you through seven of the moments you may have missed away from the main headlines of the night and the game itself...

Leo Hjelde named captain but has another injury scare

With Regis Le Bris making eleven changes to his team from the win over Blackpool at the weekend, the captain's armband was handed to 20-year-old defender Leo Hjelde. It was a nod to the former Leeds United defender's solid pre-season so far, in which he has regularly been one of the most vocal players on the pitch. Hjelde missed Saturday's game with a minor calf knock and though he was able to complete the 90 minutes here, he required treatment late on and was visibly struggling in the latter stages. Hopefully that was just cramp as Sunderland are stretched in that position with Dan Ballard injured.

Ian Poveda's race to face Cardiff City

None of those who featured at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with the one exception of Chris Rigg, travelled to Valley Parade as Le Bris instead named a bench made up of academy players. It made more sense for those unlikely to get any minutes to stay in the north east and focus on this weekend's game against Marseille and the start of the Championship season now drawing ever closer.

One player involved back on Wearside was Ian Poveda, who is building his fitness after his arrival last week. While there's no major reason to be concerned for the long run that he hasn't been involved in the last couple of games, it does mean that he now has just one game to get some match minutes before the new campaign. Any involvement against Cardiff City looks set to be pretty limited at this stage, with the trip to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup a couple of days later looking like a vital one in terms of his match sharpness.

Elliot Embleton's major step forward amid transfer interest

Embleton has interest from Blackpool and as he enters the final year of his current deal at Sunderland, there is clearly a chance of an exit. That he played here was a clear demonstration that there is a lot of work to do on any deal.

While it was a disappointing night for the team generally, this did quietly mark a major step forward for the 25-year-old in terms of his own career. The talented midfielder has endured a rotten time with injuries, which halted his progress on Wearside under Tony Mowbray and then curtailed a good loan opportunity at Derby County just two games in. Embleton completed 90 minutes here, the most football he has played in a single game since October 15th, 2022. That afternoon, Embleton played 89 minutes in a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, a game in which he scored an important equaliser early in the second half.

Ekwah's injury frustration continues

Le Bris has consistently said that the back injury Ekwah suffered during the pre-season camp in Spain is not serious, but he hasn't played since the opening game of that tour. Despite having been expected to return at some point over these last two games, the 22-year-old hasn't travelled for either. There are no long-term concerns around the midfielder but for now, Alan Browne and Chris Rigg have moved well ahead in terms of their match sharpness and Ekwah is going to need some time to get up to speed as his pre-season minutes are well down on what would have been planned.

Young goalkeeper joins matchday group

With Anthony Patterson and trialist Blondy Nna Noukeu not travelling for the game ahead of this weekend's return to Valley Parade to face Marseille, Sunderland's matchday goalkeeping group was supplemented with two academy prospects. Kelechi Chibueze was named on the bench after spending time with the team on the pre-season tour, while highly-rated youngster Dan Cameron was given the chance to sample the matchday environment. Cameron, 18, signed his first professional contract at the club earlier this summer.

Hemir returns - but doesn't feature

Having played for the U21s last Saturday at Hartlepool United, it was a surprise to see Luis Hemir named in the matchday squad after Le Bris made clear that would not be part of his plans for the season ahead. More surprising still that he didn't then get a chance to try and make an impression, though it was always the plan to give Nazariy Rusyn a full 90 ahead of the new campaign.

Bradford goalscorer's Sunderland connection

