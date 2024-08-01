Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship transfer news as Sunderland prepare for their league opener against Cardiff City.

Cardiff have completed the signing of former Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi ahead of their season opener against Sunderland.

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Cardiff City Stadium and becomes the Bluebirds fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Callum Chambers, Chris Willock and striker Wilfried Kanga.

Speaking to Cardiff’s website, El Ghazi said “I’m excited. I’m really hungry and looking forward to playing for this great club. The city is amazing. I’ve got to feel at home, and from the moment I arrived here I’ve been feeling good.

“I know I’ve not been playing for a while. I stayed fit for myself, but team training is obviously different. When I’m fully fit, I want to help the team where I can with goals, with assists and with my experience. I will give everything for the shirt.”

El Ghazi made 119 appearances for Villa between 2018 and 2022, while helping the club win promotion from the Championship during the 2018/19 season, scoring against Derby in the play-off final. The Dutchman was a free agent after having had his contract terminated by Bundesliga club Mainz last autumn.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut added: “Anwar knows what football is in the Championship and the Premier League, so he can help us a lot. In offensive roles he can play the part, in his creativity, finishing and assists. I think we are getting one player that the fans in the stadium will like, with his skills and moves on the field.

“He will need a little bit of time to get ready, as he was away from football for a long time, but we will get him fit and we will see a quality player in El Ghazi.”

Sunderland will face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm kick-off) to begin their 2024/25 Championship campaign.