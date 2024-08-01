Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger says Régis Le Bris wants Sunderland to be “attack-minded” during the Championship season

Romaine Mundle has delivered a promising verdict on Sunderland’s new style under Régis Le Bris.

After a protracted search, Le Bris was appointed as the Black Cats’ new head coach earlier this summer with fans hoping the Frenchman can re-implement an attacking playing style during the upcoming Championship season.

Sunderland have shown flashes of quality during pre-season with Le Bris’ team pressing particularly high against CD Eldense in Spain. The Black Cats also drew against Premier League side Nottingham Forest whilst away on tour.

Le Bris has shuffled his pack several times during pre-season with Mundle starting against Bradford City and Sunderland’s fringe players given a chance to impress at Valley Parade on Tuesday night. The Wearsiders lost the game 2-1 with Mundle on the scoresheet.

“It's been a good test for myself and the boys,” Mundle said of pre-season. “But also I've enjoyed the couple of weeks that have gone and we're just taking every game as it comes, even pre-season games. Hopefully, we can just take it into the season.

Asked about Le Bris’ influence, he added: “I feel like he has a distinctive way of playing that myself and the boys know I'm starting to get now. Obviously, all the managers have different ideas. And I think it's a bit more intense as well for the boys in training sessions, trying to hit these numbers in training run-ins and stuff like that.

“I think there's a distinctive way of playing with Regis. He talked to us about having a higher press, being more attack-minded. As an attacker, that's all you want to hear. Attack-minded coaches. I thought it would be good. Still early days, but we're still adapting and trying to implement what he wants us to do on the pitch.”

“Has to be numbers, goals and assists,” Mundle responded when asked how his season will be viewed. “That's what you get judged on as an attacker. So it has to be hitting a specific amount of goals and assists in games. Just being effective as well. Struggled with that a couple of games, but still just keeping the top of myself. Not to be hard on myself as well, but it's just personal standards.”