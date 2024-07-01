130-goal ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic striker joins EFL club after summer release
Former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Wigan man Charlie Wyke has signed a two-year deal with Carlisle United.
The striker, who has netted 130 career goals, spent last season at Rotherham United but was relegated from the Championship whilst on loan from Wigan Athletic, who failed to challenge for promotion from League One. The Latics then released Wyke at the end of 2023-24.
The former Middlesbrough man, who netted 42 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2018 and 2021, joined the Millers on loan from Wigan Athletic during the winter transfer window and then became a free agent this summer. However, Wyke’s move to Carlisle United has now been confirmed after the club’s relegation to League Two.
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: "As you can imagine, I'm absolutely delighted to get Charlie back into the club. It's something that has been talked about for a while. We tried to get him to come to us in January but he wanted to stay at the highest level he could and ended up going to the Championship.
"We've been talking on and off during summer, but like all players, Charlie wanted to wait and see what other offers he got. It was clear there were other clubs at a higher level who were keen but he is excited to come back and help take us forward again. We're delighted to have him in with us.
"Everyone can see from his record that he is a proven goal scorer and we're all really looking forward to working with him."
