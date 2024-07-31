Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experienced midfielder joined the National League side ahead of Tuesday night’s home win against Carlisle United.

Gateshead manager Rob Elliot has described the signing of Jacob Butterfield as ‘hugely important’ and revealed he didn’t expect to be able to sign the former Middlesbrough and Derby County midfielder.

Butterfield began his career with Barnsley and went on to enjoy spells with the likes of Boro, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town before moving into non-league football with Scunthorpe United. A two-year stay with the Iron brought 12 goals in 86 appearances in the National League and National League North - but Butterfield has now stepped back into non-league football’s top tier after penning a one-year deal at the International Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield (photo Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just hours after his signing was official confirmed, Gateshead supporters got to see Elliot’s latest addition in action as he put on an impressive display in a 2-0 pre-season friendly win against League Two side Carlisle United. The Heed boss explained why he believes the 34-year-old can impact on his squad on and off the pitch and pointed to one current Gateshead star that could benefit more than most.

He told The Echo: “We didn’t expect to be signing Jacob Butterfield but the opportunity came along, he was really honest and said he wanted to go where he can enjoy his football and he felt like we would fall in line with how he likes to play. His experience, knowledge and quality will be massive for us and he is going to be hugely important for us on and off the pitch. The fact we have signed someone of his quality is fantastic for us as a football club and I think we just saw a glimpse of his quality against Carlisle.

“He can help the likes of Will McGowan, who has been exceptional since he’s come in. It’s one of the reasons we brought Jacob in, with him at one end of his career and Will at the other. I want the younger boys to understand why he’s had the career he’s had and I am sure some of those younger boys can help him as well.”

The win against Carlisle United extended what has already been a promising pre-season campaign for Gateshead after they racked up wins against the likes of Sunderland, Hebburn Town and Blyth Spartans over the last three weeks. A narrow 1-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough remains the only black mark on their record as they prepare for the new campaign - but it is the attitude and bravery of his players that has stood out for Elliot, rather than their recent results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad