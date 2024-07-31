Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland-related transfer headlines that you may have missed after Bradford City

A much-changed Sunderland team lost 2-1 away at Valley Parade against League Two Bradford City last Tuesday under new head coach Régis Le Bris.

The Frenchman made 11 changes to the side who faced Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last weekend with Romaine Mundle proving to be the brightest player in Sunderland’s second-string team.

However, there are still several transfer reports circulating regarding Sunderland coming out of the game against Bradford City.

Here, we take a look at the latest Sunderland-related headlines that you may have missed, including news that sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is mulling over the exit of two players:

Elliot Embleton exit talk

Blackpool are reportedly keen on a deal to bring Elliot Embleton back to the club.

The homegrown Sunderland attacking midfielder won promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs at Wembley during a loan stint back in 2021.

The 25-year-old former England youth international made 18 appearances for the Tangerines during their promotion-winning season before returning to Sunderland and helping his boyhood club win promotion in the same fashion the following campaign.

Embleton, however, started against Bradford City, suggesting that a deal to take the attacking midfielder to Blackpool is not yet done.

Oliver Bainbridge loan rumours

Scottish club Kilmarnock reportedly want to take Sunderland's highly-rated Oliver Bainbridge on loan for the season during the summer window.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is said to be “keen” on the defender whose displays stood out for the under-21 side on Wearside as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham.

Bainbridge is said to be keen to play first-team football after knocking on the door for the first team at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season. Premier League club Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old back in March.

The 19-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or left-back, penned a deal at Sunderland in the summer of 2023 which has one year left to run currently. The Black Cats, however, hold the option to extend the contract by another year and are expected to do so if not already triggered.

Alexandre Mendy latest

Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy is reportedly still absent from Caen training.

Reports in France have stated that Caen’s senior group of players returned to training on Tuesday with absences other than that of Mendy amid interest from Sunderland.

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Sunderland are said to have had several bids rejected for the striker after Mendy himself decided on Wearside as his next destination and not Saudi Arabia.