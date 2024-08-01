Sunderland striker 'target' set to join Championship rivals after becoming free agent claims transfer report
and live on Freeview channel 276
Slovenian striker Zan Vipotnik is reportedly set to join Championship club Swansea, despite being linked with Sunderland.
The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances for Bordeaux last season, yet all professional players have been released by the French club which has renounced its professional status due to bankruptcy.
Sunderland were credited with interest in Vipotnik last summer, before he joined Bordeaux from Slovenian side NK Maribor. Yet Slovenian football outlet Nogomania has reported the striker ‘will soon join Swansea.’
It’s been well documented Sunderland are trying to sign another striker this summer, with the Black Cats showing interest in Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.
Interconnected Ventures, a company founded by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, has recently bought a majority stake in Caen, with reports in France suggesting the deal is holding up Mendy’s exit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.