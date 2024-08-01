Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

Fulham may still allow striker Jay Stansfield to leave Craven Cottage this summer - despite comments made by Cottergers boss Marco Silva at the end of last season.

Stansfield was a target for Sunderland last summer but instead signed for Birmingham on loan, where he scored 12 goals in 43 Championship appearances. Silva then said he wanted the England Under-21s international to stay at Craven Cottage for the 2024/25 campaign, yet it appears Fulham are now considering their options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Standard Sport, Fulham are open to loaning Stansfield out again, while a sale hasn’t been ruled out, with three years left on the player’s contract.

Championship clubs Leeds and Hull have been credited with interest in Stansfield this summer, while Cardiff were said to have shown interest. Birmingham have also been trying to re-sign the striker, despite their relegation to League One.

Asked about Birmingham’s chances of bringing Stansfield back to St Andrew’s, Blues boss Chris Davies said: “I’m not sure. There’s always a chance. He’s a player that won all the awards last year, and when I analysed the team before I came in he was the stand-out player. He’s gone back to a really good Premier League club that obviously value him highly and they have their own plans and their own ambitions.

“If he became available and we could do it, it would be something that would be really exciting for everyone. But everyone knows it will be a challenge to do that.”