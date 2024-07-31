Talks ongoing over £6m-rated Sunderland-linked striker ahead of potential summer move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Birmingham City reportedly remain in talks with Fulham over a £6-million deal for striker Jay Stansfield.
The 21-year-old was heavily linked with Sunderland 12 months ago but opted to join Birmingham City on loan instead, where he would net 13 goals in all competitions despite The Blues relegation to League One.
The Black Cats were also thought to be interested in Stansfield last January whilst it looked possible Fulham could recall the England youth international from Birmingham City. However, the move didn’t come off and the forward remained at St Andrews.
A report from The Telegraph states that a number of Championship clubs have shown interest but Birmingham City are “bidding to pull off a huge statement of intent”. They also add that talks are ongoing between the two clubs.
Birmingham City will play in League One next season after last campaign’s relegation and will be managed by former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.