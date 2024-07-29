Sunderland, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Derby 'interested' in youth international midfielder - reports
Sunderland have been linked with a youth international midfielder during the summer window - but face competition from three of their Championship rivals.
The Black Cats alongside Leeds United are reportedly two of four Championship clubs currently monitoring Metalist Kharkiv midfielder Hennadiy Synchuk this summer.
A report from TaToTake claims that Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Derby County are all interested in the Ukrainian youth international with Leeds United apparently leading the race to sign the 18-year-old prodigy.
Their report states: “According to TaToTake, scouts from German Augsburg and a number of British clubs – Derby County, Middlesbrough and Sunderland – were interested in the 18-year-old midfielder. But the most active position regarding Synchuk is currently taken by Leeds United, whose representatives have been monitoring the player since this winter.”
Sunderland have several players from Ukraine on their books already at the Academy of Light, including first-team attacker Nazariy Rusyn alongside youth teamers Ivan Struk and Timur Tutierov.
