Sunderland have been linked with a new name alongside three of their Championship rivals

Sunderland have been linked with a youth international midfielder during the summer window - but face competition from three of their Championship rivals.

The Black Cats alongside Leeds United are reportedly two of four Championship clubs currently monitoring Metalist Kharkiv midfielder Hennadiy Synchuk this summer.

A report from TaToTake claims that Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Derby County are all interested in the Ukrainian youth international with Leeds United apparently leading the race to sign the 18-year-old prodigy.

Their report states: “According to TaToTake, scouts from German Augsburg and a number of British clubs – Derby County, Middlesbrough and Sunderland – were interested in the 18-year-old midfielder. But the most active position regarding Synchuk is currently taken by Leeds United, whose representatives have been monitoring the player since this winter.”