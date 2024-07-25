Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We get the Sheffield Wednesday view on new Sunderland signing Ian Poveda following his loan spell at Hillsborough last season.

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Leeds winger Ian Poveda - but what can fans expect?

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Manchester City in 2020 but only made 30 senior appearances for the Whites during a four-year spell at Elland Road, which included loan spells at Blackburn and Blackpool. Poveda’s last senior appearances came at Sheffield Wednesday, where he played 10 times in the Championship on loan last season.

To find out more, we caught up with Sheffield Wednesday journalist Alex Millar from our sister title the Sheffield Star to ask about Poveda and what the player can offer.

How did Poveda fare during his loan spell at Wednesday?

AM: “Ian Poveda was one of the players that made a big difference to Wednesday in the second half of a whirlwind campaign that ended in survival thanks to the win at Sunderland on the final day. Along with Ike Ugbo and James Beadle, his January arrival delivered a fresh impetus from back to front and together with Ugbo he transformed how they were able to attack, taking Wednesday up the pitch, beating players and adding a little x-factor.

“His style of play made him a fan favourite but repeat injury issues reduced his contribution to just 10 appearances and ultimately he didn't feature in the last five games of the campaign.”

How much did the club want to re-sign him this summer?

AM: “We got wind early doors that Wednesday wanted to sign Poveda along with fellow January loanees Ugbo and Beadle. Indications were at that stage that Hillsborough was his preferred destination thanks to a fond relationship with fans and manager Danny Rohl, that he felt it was the most appropriate place to kickstart his career.

“But talks did not progress at any rate and it became clear in recent weeks a deal seemed unlikely. Rohl spoke on two separate occasions in recent weeks to make clear the club's offer was unlikely to be accepted at Poveda's end. The Owls seemed to have a valuation and stuck to it.”

What were his main strengths and areas where he could improve?

AM: “His primary strength is without doubt his carrying of the ball. He has a trick or two and can beat a man - he's a player that can get fans off their seats. What is interesting is a perceived lack of end product.

“For a player of his ability and the positions he gets himself into, he has only four league goals in his career and three league assists. There is also the age-old question of his injury record. There's huge talent there, but the fact is that over a long run of games, he's yet to fully realise it.”

What position did he play in and how did he fit into Wednesday’s system?

AM: “Poveda played mainly from the right and picked up spaces between the lines. Rohl described him as a player who could effectively operate within the 'red zone' and that's where he's best, running at players, committing defenders and creating spaces. Though the game specifically escapes me, I remember one clash in particular in which he was excellent defensively.”

Do you think he’ll be a good signing for Sunderland?