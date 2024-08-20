Transfer gossip: Sunderland, Chelsea and Southampton 'linked' with free agent goalkeeper

Sunderland have been loosely linked with another youth goalkeeper this summer...

Sunderland have been loosely linked with goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov.

Football24tv states that Chelsea and Southampton are also keen on signing the Ukrainian under-19 international this summer. Their report adds that Chelsea have offered the player a contract.

They also state that Sunderland were interested in his services at one point but wanted Krapyvtsov to come for a week’s trial first. However, Southampton and Chelsea are ready to offer contracts. Krapyvtsov is a free agent after his contract expired last summer.

Anthony Patterson remains Sunderland’s number-one goalkeeper with Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu behind the Academy of Light graduate in the pecking order when it comes to Sunderland’s first team.

Through the youth ranks, the Black Cats boast several good options. Matty Young is out on loan at Salford whilst Kelechi Chibueze started Sunderland’s under-21s campaign against Newcastle United between the sticks. Dan Cameron and Adam Richardson are also still on the club’s books.

