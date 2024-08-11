Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Gateshead captain was in fine form on the opening day of the National League season.

Gateshead captain Greg Olley grabbed the first hat-trick of his senior career in his side’s 5-1 hammering of Ebbsfleet United on Saturday - and joked his achievement was down to an unexpected change in squad number.

The Heed stalwart surprised supporters last week when he opted against wearing the number ten for the new National League season and opted for 22 instead. The move sparked something of a reaction online before any fears over Olley’s future at the International Stadium were quickly cast aside when it was revealed the midfielder’s birthdate was the reason behind the switch.

Greg Olley with the matchball following his hat-trick in Gateshead's 5-1 win against Ebbsfleet United (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan (Gateshead FC)

Rob Elliot’s men were already two goals to the good when Olley thrust himself into the limelight in Saturday’s win over a Fleet side marking their return to non-league’s top tier at the International Stadium. Ironically, it was the Heed’s new number ten, Callum Whelan, who opened the scoring and the lead was doubled by summer signing Owen Oseni as he bagged his first competitive goal for the club. Olley stretched the lead to three just before half-time as he rounded off a stunning passing move before a quickfire second-half double saw the Gateshead skipper rack up his first ever senior treble.

Speaking after the win, Olley told The Echo: “I’ll have to wear 22 for a number of years now. It seems to just fit. I took it because it’s my birthday and I just fancied a change, nothing else. It was funny seeing the reaction online, I just fancied a change, simple as that. I was number eight in my first year here, then ten for five years, so I fancied a change. Something has helped, something has clicked, apparently now I can score three in a game so it’s been a nice change. It has probably taken longer than it should have (to get a hat-trick) and I didn’t think it would actually come. I don’t think I’ve scored two in a game for many years so to get three was a bit of a shock.”

A overwhelmingly positive afternoon ended on a sour note for Gateshead after Joe Grayson suffered a serious looking injury in the closing stages of the win. The former Barrow defender, son of former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson, fell awkwardly when he blocked a cross from the right-hand side and was taken to hospital in an ambulance after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

“It’s a massive shame for Joe because he’s worked so hard over the summer to get to a level where he is playing his best football,” said Olley. “He’s one of the nicest lads you will meet and it’s hard one to take after what has been such a good opening day. Hopefully the scans and the initial assessments come back with positive news and he can be back as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Heed are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Woking.