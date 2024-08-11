Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man has made the move to Shamrock Rovers in Ireland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland, Sheffield United and Portsmouth attacker Marc McNulty has concluded a switch to Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker joined Sunderland on loan during the Black Cats’ first campaign in League One under Jack Ross, making 15 appearances in the third tier and netting two goals. However, McNulty left the club in January, signing for Hibernian for the rest of the season.

Two seasons on loan at Dundee United from Reading followed before McNulty made the switch to play for Orange County in the USL Championship and then The Spartans in the Scottish League Two.

Speaking on signing the forward, Shamrock Rovers’ head coach Stephen Bradley said: “We’re delighted. Marc was in with us a few weeks ago, he trained with us for just over a week and we liked what we saw. It was former Rovers player Enda Stevens who put him onto us having mentioned him to me a few months back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But these things can take time as Marc was playing in the States and back home in Scotland. So we followed up, Enda really liked and recommended him, so when we got Marc in we saw why. So he’s done well and we’re delighted to get him in.

“He does a bit of everything to be fair. He can come off and play, he has really good movement in behind and is a good finisher. You can see he has played at a good level, so I’m excited to get Marc in and get him into the group and he sees how we play.”