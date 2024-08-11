Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland started their Championship season with an excellent win over Cardiff City on Saturday

Sunderland started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday. Phil Smith goes through the key talking points and takes you behind the scenes...

Result trumps performance - for now

Sunderland have not won anywhere near enough games in 2024 and so to start the campaign with three points is something to celebrate. And there were positives all over the pitch, too. A superb competitive debut from Alan Browne, threat in the wide areas and resilient defending even in the absence of Dan Ballard. There was organisation and resilience, two essential pillars in any successful Championship side.

That pleased Le Bris, who fully understood the importance of getting off to a winning start - both for the team and for himself. But this was not a triumphant press conference by any stretch of the imagination. Le Bris conceded that he had not expected or hoped for Cardiff City to dominate possession and territory to this extent, and made clear that his side had much to improve.

"It's better to start to like this, we know that the dynamic and the momentum of a season, the link with a club and the confidence we can give with the result to a team is very important," he said.

"It's better to start like that and my main concern is that I saw a team spirit today. For sure we have to improve many things with video analysis and in training about our game, we need to improve very quickly but with this team spirit I think we can grow quickly."

Le Bris has spoken a lot through pre-season about the importance of counterattacking so perhaps it's no surprise that Sunderland were a little too reliant on this as an outlet here. And credit must go to Cardiff, who caught Sunderland out with a real overhaul of their tactical approach. Preparing for what the opposition will bring and hopefully that will allow Sunderland to impose themselves on the game more. This wasn't the high pressing, fluid football we've been promised but Sunderland are on the board and right now, that's all that really matters.

Jack Clarke's presence is baffling neutrals

Clarke had a central role in both goals, winning the free kick for the opener with footwork that was too quick for his opponent, and then finding the bottom corner with an excellent late effort. At this level, Clarke can be the difference time and time again. That the winger is still at Sunderland is a source of surprise to most neutrals, who had expected him to be snapped up quickly by a Premier League club this summer.

So why hasn't that happened? We know that Sunderland have a huge valuation on Clarke, but West Ham United paid a similar fee to sign Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville. It appears at the moment that the clubs who really want Clarke aren't quite able to meet Sunderland's valuation, and those that can aren't quite yet sure whether they want to do the deal. It's hard to imagine that won't change before the end of the window, particularly if he turns in another couple of displays like this. For Le Bris, every game he has the 23-year-old for is a bonus. Sunderland weren't one-dimensional here and the resurgence of Patrick Roberts offers hope that they can have a more varied attack this season, but there's no point pretending that Clarke isn't central to their hopes. It's going to be a nervous couple of weeks.

Mayenda deserves credit - even if he's not quite ready yet

It's a game of fine margins playing up front. If Mayenda had been able to find the bottom corner at the end of a brilliant team move midway through the second half, it would have been seen as a job well done. As it was, the striker's finish just wasn't quite good enough and left Ethan Horvath just enough room to make a strong save.

Mayenda has improved hugely in a short space of time, and already has some obviously strong attributes. He gets shots away, his movement is good and he works hard. What he's understandably lacking at the moment is a physical presence and his struggle to hold the ball up against two physically dominant central defenders was a real issue for Sunderland in the spells of the game where they were struggling. When Cardiff's press was working well the Black Cats had to go long, but too often it was just coming straight back. Early in the second half, they were lucky it didn't cost them and a little more match sharpness for the likes of Chris Willock and Aaron Ramsey might have led to a different outcome. That's no slight on Mayenda, who looks a promising prospect. It's just a reminder that Sunderland have work to do in the transfer market if they're realistically going to compete for a top-six place.

Chris Rigg sub was a masterstroke

We know that Rigg's future is in central midfield and so perhaps it was a slight surprise to see him introduced on the right wing here, but it was an excellent call at a good time from Le Bris. Roberts had put in a huge shift and got through a lot of defensive work in the second half, and it was the right call to replace him. Abdoullah Ba is still building his match fitness after a pre-season injury and Romaine Mundle is more comfortable on the left, so Rigg was a smart option. He brought real energy and with the game becoming more stretched, he was very effective at drifting into central areas to give Sunderland a numerical advantage. That paid off when Jobe did brilliantly to pinch the ball off Rubin Colwill, with Rigg ready to receive possession and spring the break from which Sunderland would secure the points. There was a stage in the second half when you feared Le Bris was waiting too long to change it, but the subs he did make were effective.

And some moments you may have missed...

Le Bris credits backroom staff for unlikely strike

It's fair to say that a set piece goal against Cardiff was not how any of us expected Sunderland to get off the mark for the campaign. Le Bris was quick to give the credit elsewhere in his post-match comments, saying that it was his coaching staff who had devised the routine. It was also another reminder of why Dennis Cirkin is such a valuable asset. A strong defender, excellent going forward and strong in the air - the latter being a quality Sunderland don't naturally have a lot of in their squad.

Defender returns to squad

Despite not having any pre-season minutes under his belt due to injury, Nectar Triantis was recalled to the squad here in Leo Hjelde's absence. Hjelde has a minor injury and Triantis' return was further evidence that Timothee Pembele is increasingly likely to leave on loan this month.

Youngster gets squad call

While not named in the matchday squad, it was young winger Tommy Watson who was given the call to travel as the reserve player. It's a further indication of how highly he is rated, and you'd expect him to be involved in the Carabao Cup. It's also a reflection of the fact that Jewison Bennette and Luis Hemir are not seen as being in contention right now.