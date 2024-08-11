'Superb' - Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Cats defeat Cardiff City - including one 5 and one 9

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 08:29 GMT

Phil Smith’s player ratings as Sunderland faced Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Eliezer Mayenda started up front for Sunderland as Régis Le Bris named his first starting XI as Black Cats head coach.

Le Bris opted against any surprise selections, with the team unchanged from the XI that drew 2-2 with Marseille at Valley Parade last Saturday. Aji Alese partnered Luke O’Nien in the centre of defence, with Alan Browne partnering Dan Neil in midfield.

Leo Hjelde missed out due to injury, meaning that Nectar Triantis was named in the squad despite not featuring in pre-season due to injury. Pierre Ekwah was also on the bench after a recent back injury.

O’Nien opened the scoring in the first half after he headed home following Patrick Roberts’ free-kick and Dennis Cirkin’s assist. Sunderland went into the half-time interval 1-0 up. Jack Clarke then wrapped up the game in the second half to hand Le Bris his first win in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated Sunderland’s players against Cardiff City:

Distribution a little mixed at times but a really strong save from Goutas early on was crucial. Solid start to campaign. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

Distribution a little mixed at times but a really strong save from Goutas early on was crucial. Solid start to campaign. 6

Crashed into challenges throughout, particularly strong in the first half. A good test against the impressive Chris Willock and one he came through in the main. 7

2. Trai Hume

Crashed into challenges throughout, particularly strong in the first half. A good test against the impressive Chris Willock and one he came through in the main. 7

A superb return to competitive football. Clever header to assist the opener and carried the ball forward so well in the first half. Quieter in the second but defended well and put in one brilliant cross that should have led to a goal. Massive to have him back. 9

3. Dennis Cirkib

A superb return to competitive football. Clever header to assist the opener and carried the ball forward so well in the first half. Quieter in the second but defended well and put in one brilliant cross that should have led to a goal. Massive to have him back. 9

One or two nervy moments but generally defended very well against his opposite number and took his goal nicely. Can’t ask for much more than that. 8

4. Luke O'Nien

One or two nervy moments but generally defended very well against his opposite number and took his goal nicely. Can't ask for much more than that. 8

