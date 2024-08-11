Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland started their campaign with a superb 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday

Regis Le Bris says Sunderland are still working to strengthen their forward line, with the head coach hopeful of a resolution soon.

The Black Cats began their season with an excellent 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday, with youngster Eliezer Mayenda leading the line before being replaced by Nazariy Rusyn for the closing stages. Mayenda has had a strong pre-season and went close to scoring in the second half, but Le Bris reiterated his message after the game that the club need a more experienced option to handle the pressure across the course of the campaign and give the youngsters at the club time and space to grow.

Le Bris said he had been concentrating on the game, so couldn’t offer an update on the pursuit of Alexandre Mendy or any other targets. However, he said the club were ‘working hard’ to find a solution.

“I'm only focused at the moment on the team,” Le Bris said.

“On the recruitment, I know behind the scenes the club is working very hard to find the right solution. All the teams in this league want to improve their squad and we know that we can give something more, for sure. We will see during the next week.

“The players we have at the moment in this position are good and talented but are too young to support the pressure of the Championship where there is so many games. If they start too early in that position, it won't help them or help the team. So we have to find the right competition in this position and the right hierarchy inside the club, for sure.”

Jack Clarke secured the points with a fine goal in the 90th minute, which is unlikely to deter any Premier League suitors. Le Bris was asked if he felt the club could keep Clarke and whether he was surprised that he had not already moved to the top tier.

Le Bris laughed and said: “I think his position with us is perfect! Let's not change anything! Stay with us, keep growing because we need this kind of player. The rest, I don't know. He's an important player for us, for sure.