Gateshead boss 'disappointed' by FA Trophy tie postponement

Gateshead’s FA Trophy third round tie with Farsley Celtic was postponed just 40 minutes before kick-off on Saturday.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay was left disappointed by the late postponement of Saturday's FA Trophy third round tie against Farsley Celtic.

The Heed were set to return to the competition for the first time since they lifted the trophy with a penalty-shoot out win against National League rivals Solihull Moors at Wembley earlier this year. Despite inclement weather conditions that battered the North East over the weekend, the home clash with Farsley was initially given the green light by the match officials around two hours before kick-off.

Gateshead International Stadium | Mark Carruthers

However, that all changed around 40 minutes before the game was scheduled to get underway as a heavy spell of rain forced the officials to postpone the fixture and it has already been confirmed the two sides will now meet on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the postponement was confirmed, Magnay told The Echo: “Ultimately, the referee was happy with the pitch and then the rain came down to the make it unplayable in his view. It’s disappointing, it delays everything to Tuesday from our point of view, it adjusts our week and that’s not ideal but we will get on with it. It’s important we look after the pitch as much we can because that’s important for how we play and it’s not in the greatest state it’s been in. It would have made it difficult going forward so at least it’s preserved in that respect - but everyone is disappointed because we wanted the game on.”

Magnay is hoping to have a number of players available for Tuesday night’s rearranged fixture - but midfielder Jacob Butterfield will miss out with a knee injury he suffered in the recent home defeat against Rochdale.