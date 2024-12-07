The Sunderland striker is now without a goal in his last four games in the Championship

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has sent a message to supporters after the Black Cats’ win against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Stoke City goalkeeper Vicktor Johansson made a stunning save from Isidor’s low free kick in the first half, before denying the striker from close range as he ran through on goal. The Frenchman then missed a huge chance as he volleyed Alese’s cross wide from inside the box

Isidor then had a close-range effort ruled out for offside in the second half, as it looked like another afternoon of frustration. However, Tommy Watson’s late strike secured Sunderland’s first win since late October. Isidor is now without a goal in four games since Coventry City having netted five in 16 appearances so far this season.

On social media, he said: “Some days are good, some are tough, that’s football! But focus to get the next one in the net! Still happy to get the win.”

Sunderland have the option to buy the Zenit loanee in the summer should they choose to activate the clause. If the Black Cats are promoted to the Premier League then that option becomes mandatory.

However, the 24-year-old is loving life on Wearside and underlined his commitment to the cause in an interview with club media after the win over Oxford United.

Speaking to The Echo earlier this season, Isidor said: "I am on loan but with an optional buy. But no, for me, I want to continue with Sunderland and write the club into my career and my history.”

"I love to be here," he said."I give everything for the shirt. It's not only our name we wear on the shirt, it's a lot of history, one city, one club - you want to give everything every time. I think the coach found the perfect thing with every player, they know what they have to do on the pitch and it's a nice feeling.

“Our group is special, it's a very special group - everybody knows what we want and we work every day. It's really good, I've never taken so much pleasure from [working with] a group and a coach also,” the striker concluded.