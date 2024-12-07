Tommy Watson’s contract and agent situation explained after Ian Harte’s tweet following the Stoke City game

Sunderland star Tommy Watson has dominated the headlines this weekend after netting twice against Stoke City in the Championship.

The 18-year-old Easington-born boyhood Sunderland fan looks to be the next cab of the rank at the Academy of Light, which has produced top talents Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil in recent seasons alongside the likes of Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas, Trey Ogunsuyi and Zak Johnson.

However, following Watson’s goalscoring display against Stoke City, rumours began to resurface suggesting that the winger was represented by ex-Sunderland and Leeds United player Ian Harte. However, The Echo understands this not to be true. Watson is not represented by Harte, though there is a family connection between the two.

Harte caused some controversy with Sunderland fans recently when he suggested during an interview with Sam Allardyce that then-Black Cats winger Jack Clarke, who Harte represents, would “hopefully” be moving on from Sunderland. After the interview aired, Harte moved to explain and clarify his comments but they have not been forgotten by Black Cats fans after Clarke’s big-money move to Ipswich Town last summer

Indeed, Harte took to social media to congratulate Watson on his display against Stoke City, which caused some concern from Sunderland supporters on social media. He posted on X: “Well done, Tommy Watson. Delighted for you with the goals and win today.”

Watson signed a new three-year contract with Sunderland in September 2023, which will run until the summer of 2026. The local lad was the subject of transfer bids from Brighton during last summer’s deadline to the tune of around £2million, which was rejected by Sunderland.