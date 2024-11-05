The landmark Sunderland building which burned down on Bonfire Night

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Sunderland building was finally lit up on Bonfire Night 1970 - after 100 years in the dark.

In an incredible touch of irony, the Wheatsheaf Lighthouse Buildings was finally illuminated on the night it burned down.

And the story of the blaze which drew huge crowds can be shared by Philip Curtis of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

By 1970, the building was derelict and a far cry from its halcyon days in 1870 when its owner had hoped to put a light in it before it was ruled out by port authorities.

A plan was in place to demolish it to make way for a new road system.

A scene from November 1970 as surveyors examine the site of the fire. | se

Huge crowds in Roker Avenue and Newcastle Road

But the idea came unstuck at 6.45pm on November 5, 1970, when a fire broke out in the building.

Flames leaped 100 feet high, and they spread across the rooftops of the adjoining properties.

West House, next door to the Miners’ Welfare Hall, was burnt down and firemen fought to prevent the blaze spreading to the Miners’ Hall.

The battle to quell the fire went on for hours on November 5, 1970. | se

Lots of buildings were in peril

The Wheat Sheaf Hotel and Byers Garage on the opposite side of Roker Avenue were in peril as intense heat built up.

Flames and sparks whipped through the air to add to the danger.

Windows in the Wheat Sheaf Hotel cracked with the heat and firemen had to pump thousands of gallons of water onto the building.

The blaze was so intense, sixty firemen were needed to bring the fire under control.

The firefight went on as darkness descended on Sunderland town centre in November 1970. | se

Firefighters were still at the scene of the drama after two hours

Two hours after the start of the incident, and with only the shell of the building remaining, firemen tried to pull the lighthouse down but the plan had to be abandoned.

Mr Douglas Laws, the Borough Engineer, and Mr J. Edwards, the Public Works Manager, were in attendance and arrangements were quickly put in place for the demolition.

Floodlights from the PWD were played on the tower of the lighthouse which was at last lit up - for the first time in the 100 years since it had been built.

Scaffolding around the tower after the fire 54 years ago. | se

The Heritage Centre - a gem for history lovers

It was one of Sunderland’s most spectacular fires and ironically occurred on Bonfire Night.

