Sunderland and I'm A Celebrity: We've got a canny track record
Speculation is mounting on who will be taking part in this year’s show in the jungle which is expected to hit our screens in November.
And let’s face it, Sunderland, County Durham and the wider North East has an amazing track record of success on the show.
Jill was on the spot in 2022
Sunderland-born footballer Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity in 2022.
Here she is in 2012 as she demonstrated her footballing skills at Richard Avenue Primary School as part of their Sport Relief Day.
Scarlett’s spellbinding performance
Scarlett Moffatt, from County Durham, was the Fairy Godmother in the Empire Theatre panto in 2019.
She was the winner of the 16th series of I'm A Celebrity in 2016.
The title came to the North East in 2015 when Vicky Pattison won it.
She was in Sunderland in 2017 when she took part in the Centrepoint sleep out at the Stadium of Light with Katie Bulmer-Cooke.
Poking fun at Sunderland
Then there’s show hosts Ant and Dec who have regularly poked fun at Sunderland on the show.
But they have also shown their love for Wearside in the past.
Late last year, the Echo reported how Ant and Dec had chosen to work with the Fulwell 73, the producers of Sunderland 'Til I Die, on a project.
