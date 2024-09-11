It marks a proud moment for the club’s academy, which has rebuilt steadily from the challenges it faced as a result of Sunderland’s back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One. It’s also a huge reward and opportunity for the players who performed so impressively in reaching the Premier League 2 play-off final last season.

It’s Sunderland’s first appearance in the competition since 2017, when they made it all the way to the final. There they were beaten 5-0 at the Stadium of Light by a quite outstanding Porto side, but making it that far was a superb achievement and the strength of the group was reflected in the careers they’ve been able to forge since. Here, we catch up with what came next for the 14 players who featured in that game and where they are now.