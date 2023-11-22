Proof that Ant and Dec love Sunderland really, despite their dig on I'm a Celebrity
They love a bit of banter and Wearside has been on the receiving end.
Ant and Dec have already pulled a Sunderland pun out of the bag during the latest series of I'm A Celebrity.
But they've regularly been seen in our city and gone down a storm when they have.
Stars of the stage
They made dreams come true for their Wearside fans during stage appearances in the 1990s - and praised the people of the area during the pandemic.
Have a look at all these reasons why we think they really love Wearside.
The duo starred on stage in a gig at the Sunderland Empire during their PJ and Duncan days in July 1995.
The Wearside visit also led to a precious moment for one of their fans, Kayleigh Lindstedt.
Getting to met her idols
She got to spend time with her pop idols when she won a Sunderland Echo competition to meet them.
The pair were back again 3 years later, but this time to star in panto.
They first came to town in May 1998 for a photo call to promote the show.
And they were back for the show itself in December that year.
More recently, the duo played a huge role in supporting Britain's health services in 2020.
Huge support for the NHS
Nightingale Hospital North East, based at The Innovation Centre at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), was officially opened by Royalty helped by a team of celebrities including Ant and Dec.
During a virtual opening ceremony, the 460-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex.
Dec said at the time: “The amazing hospitals and the staff of the NHS in the North East have been pulling out all of the stops in the last few months to cope in these most difficult of times and we hope if and pray that thanks to everybody staying at home, safe distancing and washing their hands that we’ll keep the dreadful affect of this virus to a minimum.”
Ant added: “Even if it isn’t needed, it’s been a magnificent feat to pull this together and the speed of the transformation will be an enduring symbol of what the great people of this area are capable of."
Byker Grove return
Finally, it's worth noting that an 'unlikely Mackem-Geordie dream team' is behind the return of Byker Grove.
Ant and Dec have chosen to work with the Fulwell 73, the producers of Sunderland 'Til I Die, on the project.
