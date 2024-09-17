Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former lioness and Sunderland’s very own Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott has been back in her home city to open her sister’s new shop, Dolly Dancewear.

Amanda Wilson, 43, named the Castletown shop after her daughter Dolly, aged 7.

Dolly started dancing at the age of three and it became apparent to Amanda that she and her fellow parents were having to travel outside of the city to buy the dance outfits and shoes their children needed.

On Saturday September 14, Jill joined Dolly to cut the ribbon and officially open the new shop which is located on Ethel Terrace.

Jill Scott with niece Dolly Wilson, 7, and her partner Shelly Unitt at the official opening of Dolly Dancewear. | Amanda Wilson

Speaking at the ribbon cutting, Jill said: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming down. Amanda, Dolly and the family really appreciate your support as I know that Amanda has put so much into this.

“Literally whenever I’ve called Amanda she has been down at the shop setting it up. I know how much Dolly loves her dancing and hopefully this is giving something back so that people can buy their dance equipment.

“We are very proud of Amanda and I’d like to declare Dolly Dancewear officially open.”

The opening party was attended by other family members and friends, members of Dolly’s Ace Performers Dance School and a “good turnout of customers”.

Amanda, 43, said: “Jill loves coming home to Sunderland and it was lovely to be able to ask her to open the shop.

“We all had a great weekend and a lot of people wanted to talk to Jill.”

Amanda Wilson with husband Neil, daughter Dolly and sons Charlie and Dexter at the opening of Dolly Dancewear. | Amanda Wilson

As well as enjoying a glass of prosecco and slice of cake, customer were also keen to get shopping.

Amanda said: “There are a lot of dance schools in Sunderland, but until now, no dance shops. The feedback from customers has been really positive and people have been saying how pleased they are to have a shop they can now go to.

“Hopefully it will make people’s lives easier as if you need to buy something last minute then you don’t have time to order online and get it delivered.”

Amanda Wilson (centre) with Dolly's dance teachers Hannah and Grace Proctor. | Amanda Wilson

Dolly joined her Aunty Jill to share the ribbon cutting duties and the shop also displays a mural of her performing her dance routines.

Amanda said: “Dolly loved the day and I think in time she will come to realise what it means to have the shop named after her.”

Children from Ace Performers Dance School with Amanda Wilson and her sister, Jill Scott at the opening of Dolly Dancewear. | Amanda Wilson

Also there to celebrate the opening of Dolly Dancewear was Amanda’s husband Neil Wilson and her sons Charlie and Dexter.

Dolly Dancewear sells a full spectrum of items that any budding dancer could need including ballet shoes, leotards, tiaras, tights, socks and other accessories.

You can find out more about the products available and Saturday’s grand opening via the Dolly Dancewear Facebook page.