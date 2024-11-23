We are celebrating with an Echo spotlight on your very own encounters with snakes, spiders, stick insects and bugs.
Have a look at these scenes from Pennywell and Washington in 2003, the Winter Gardens in 2004, Barnes Juniors in 2007 and Barnes Court in 2009.
And why not keep up with all the I’m A Celebrity news on the Sunderland Echo’s dedicated page to the show.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.