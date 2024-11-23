No need for the jungle: Slithering back to nine spider, snake and stick insect scenes in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 06:53 BST

It’s back! I’m A Celebrity has returned to our screens.

We are celebrating with an Echo spotlight on your very own encounters with snakes, spiders, stick insects and bugs.

Have a look at these scenes from Pennywell and Washington in 2003, the Winter Gardens in 2004, Barnes Juniors in 2007 and Barnes Court in 2009.

And why not keep up with all the I’m A Celebrity news on the Sunderland Echo’s dedicated page to the show.

1. Bringing back the bug memories

Snakes, spiders, stick insects. We have them all in this retro Sunderland Echo photo collection. | se

Gemma Forrest of Ford Estate and handler Katherine Roberts had a great day at the Animal Magic Exhibition at Sunderland Museum and Art Gallery in 1997.

2. Snakes alive in 1997

Gemma Forrest of Ford Estate and handler Katherine Roberts had a great day at the Animal Magic Exhibition at Sunderland Museum and Art Gallery in 1997. | se

Ryan Buckley got to meet this exotic insect during a visit by Zoolab to Pennywell School in 2003.

3. Exotic in Pennywell

Ryan Buckley got to meet this exotic insect during a visit by Zoolab to Pennywell School in 2003. | se

Laura Charlambous and Steven Fitzpatrick made friends with these creatures when the Big Bug Show came to Sunderland in 2003.

4. Creeping back to 2003

Laura Charlambous and Steven Fitzpatrick made friends with these creatures when the Big Bug Show came to Sunderland in 2003. | se

