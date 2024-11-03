How Anneka Rice changed Washington in 1991

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 05:05 BST
Tell Anneka we did it!

That was the message from the scores of people who helped complete Anneka Rice’s challenge to build a play area at Washington Wildfowl Trust.

The playground project in the news

Plenty of you will remember the Challenge Anneka TV series but we wonder how many of you knew that it came to Wearside in 1991.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The playground, especially designed for disabled children, was opened by Peter Simon, who was the presenter of BBC TV’s Double Dare.

Anneka Rice's challenge at Washington Wildfowl Trust in 1991.Project Director Keith Hamilton, curator Chris Francis and Peter Simon are pictured.placeholder image
Anneka Rice's challenge at Washington Wildfowl Trust in 1991.Project Director Keith Hamilton, curator Chris Francis and Peter Simon are pictured. | se

The special challenge was held as part of the annual Children in Need appeal that year.

From empty land to haven for children

Work took just over three weeks to transform a piece of ground into a haven for youngsters.

It came complete with a climbing frame, slides, a train made of logs and much more besides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The finished playground which was a big hit 33 years ago.placeholder image
The finished playground which was a big hit 33 years ago. | se

The work of preparing the site and installing the equipment was done by soldiers from the 11 Field Squadron of the Royal Engineers, based at Ripon.

Tell us more

And then when it was all done, this was the end result. Tell us if you were there when the BBC cameras came to Wearside.

And while you’re at it, why not enjoy our retro Children In Need video attached which was produced by the Echo in time for last year’s fundraiser.

Did you know, the Sunderland Echo has a page on its website which is dedicated to Children In Need news. Tell us if there was an occasion when you found yourself in the television spotlight.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:WashingtonChildren in NeedCamerasPlaygroundNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice