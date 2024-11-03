How Anneka Rice changed Washington in 1991
That was the message from the scores of people who helped complete Anneka Rice’s challenge to build a play area at Washington Wildfowl Trust.
The playground project in the news
Plenty of you will remember the Challenge Anneka TV series but we wonder how many of you knew that it came to Wearside in 1991.
The playground, especially designed for disabled children, was opened by Peter Simon, who was the presenter of BBC TV’s Double Dare.
The special challenge was held as part of the annual Children in Need appeal that year.
From empty land to haven for children
Work took just over three weeks to transform a piece of ground into a haven for youngsters.
It came complete with a climbing frame, slides, a train made of logs and much more besides.
The work of preparing the site and installing the equipment was done by soldiers from the 11 Field Squadron of the Royal Engineers, based at Ripon.
And then when it was all done, this was the end result. Tell us if you were there when the BBC cameras came to Wearside.
