How Anneka Rice changed Washington in 1991

Tell Anneka we did it!

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the message from the scores of people who helped complete Anneka Rice’s challenge to build a play area at Washington Wildfowl Trust.

The playground project in the news

Plenty of you will remember the Challenge Anneka TV series but we wonder how many of you knew that it came to Wearside in 1991.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nine Sunderland and Durham newsagents who ended up being stories themselves

The playground, especially designed for disabled children, was opened by Peter Simon, who was the presenter of BBC TV’s Double Dare.

Anneka Rice's challenge at Washington Wildfowl Trust in 1991.Project Director Keith Hamilton, curator Chris Francis and Peter Simon are pictured. | se

The special challenge was held as part of the annual Children in Need appeal that year.

From empty land to haven for children

Work took just over three weeks to transform a piece of ground into a haven for youngsters.

It came complete with a climbing frame, slides, a train made of logs and much more besides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finished playground which was a big hit 33 years ago. | se

The work of preparing the site and installing the equipment was done by soldiers from the 11 Field Squadron of the Royal Engineers, based at Ripon.

Tell us more

And then when it was all done, this was the end result. Tell us if you were there when the BBC cameras came to Wearside.

And while you’re at it, why not enjoy our retro Children In Need video attached which was produced by the Echo in time for last year’s fundraiser.

Did you know, the Sunderland Echo has a page on its website which is dedicated to Children In Need news. Tell us if there was an occasion when you found yourself in the television spotlight.