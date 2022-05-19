10 of the happiest Echo archive photos as we celebrate National Smile Month

National Smile Month started this week and we are marking the occasion with a look back at 10 Sunderland Echo archive photos which show the city and East Durham at its happiest.

We have delightful reminders from the Springboard nursery in Pallion, where custard pies caused merriment in 2007! And we have got people dressed as turkeys in Mowbray Park in 2012.

We’ve got a panto at the Royalty Theatre in 2005 and if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, how about a 2005 scene from St Nicholas Guides where the guides were having a great time as they tried out uniforms from yesteryear.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and put a smile on your face!

1. Time for pie .... custard pie! Sean Davison took a custard pie in the face from nursery worker Marie Hunter in 2007 when the Springboard Nursery in Pallion joined in the Children in Need fun 15 years ago. Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. Trotting back to 2012 Mowbray Park was the venue for 2012 turkey trot for St Benedict's Hospice. Did you take part? Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

3. Loving the artwork The Change 4 Life session provided children with lots of fun activities in 2014. Here are Daniel Chapman, his brother Jake, and Ethan Smith who were full of smiles while messing about in the messy play area in Mowbray Park. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

4. Max gets a helping hand in 2011 SAFC star Nedum Onuoha did something funny for money by clowning for cash with 7-year old Max Swainston on a Red Nose Day visit to St. Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Seaham 11 years ago. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman Photo Sales