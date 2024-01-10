Nine Sunderland and Durham newsagents who ended up being stories themselves
Drums, singing: They're so much more than just a newsagents
Meet the people who have served you with your local newspaper over the years - and probably much more besides.
Here are nine Echo archive photos of local newsagents who made it in to the headlines themselves between 1991 and 2008.
Some were nominated for awards. Others entertained us with singing and drumming.
And some were just great at serving customers with so much more than just news.
Have a look.
1 / 3