Drums, singing: They're so much more than just a newsagents

Meet the people who have served you with your local newspaper over the years - and probably much more besides.

Here are nine Echo archive photos of local newsagents who made it in to the headlines themselves between 1991 and 2008.

Some were nominated for awards. Others entertained us with singing and drumming.

And some were just great at serving customers with so much more than just news.

Have a look.

1 . The news in retro 9 Echo archive photos of newsagents who served Wearside over the years.

2 . Cream of the crop The Milky Bars were on Anne Gordon after she was crowned Sunderland's best newsagent in 1991. Milky Bar Kid Anthony Eden handed over her prize outside her Hylton Road shop in the Echo/Nestle competition.

3 . Jack was music to their ears Newsagent Jack Price entertaining his customers with a song in 1986.

4 . A 1994 reminder Pictured at Mills Newsagency in Cairnside South, East Herrington, were manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg in 1994.