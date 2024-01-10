News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine Sunderland and Durham newsagents who ended up being stories themselves

Drums, singing: They're so much more than just a newsagents

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:13 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:20 GMT

Meet the people who have served you with your local newspaper over the years - and probably much more besides.

Here are nine Echo archive photos of local newsagents who made it in to the headlines themselves between 1991 and 2008.

Some were nominated for awards. Others entertained us with singing and drumming.

And some were just great at serving customers with so much more than just news.

Have a look.

9 Echo archive photos of newsagents who served Wearside over the years.

1. The news in retro

9 Echo archive photos of newsagents who served Wearside over the years.

Photo Sales
The Milky Bars were on Anne Gordon after she was crowned Sunderland's best newsagent in 1991. Milky Bar Kid Anthony Eden handed over her prize outside her Hylton Road shop in the Echo/Nestle competition.

2. Cream of the crop

The Milky Bars were on Anne Gordon after she was crowned Sunderland's best newsagent in 1991. Milky Bar Kid Anthony Eden handed over her prize outside her Hylton Road shop in the Echo/Nestle competition.

Photo Sales
Newsagent Jack Price entertaining his customers with a song in 1986.

3. Jack was music to their ears

Newsagent Jack Price entertaining his customers with a song in 1986.

Photo Sales
Pictured at Mills Newsagency in Cairnside South, East Herrington, were manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg in 1994.

4. A 1994 reminder

Pictured at Mills Newsagency in Cairnside South, East Herrington, were manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg in 1994.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia