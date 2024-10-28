Nine famous Sunderland buildings which were bombed during the Second World War

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th May 2021, 04:55 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:11 GMT

It’s 80 years since three of Sunderland’s most famous buildings were damaged during the Second World War.

The Winter Gardens, Binns and Victoria Hall all suffered damage during air raids in 1941 and they were not the only famous Wearside buildings to be hit between 1939 and 1945.

We have 9 photos to share from the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show well-known local landmarks in the aftermath of air raids.

1. In the aftermath

Sunderland station was hit in an air raid in 1940 and here is the scene afterwards.

2. A direct hit on the station

Sunderland station was hit in an air raid in 1940 and here is the scene afterwards. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Glass was shattered at the Winter Gardens after a 1941 air raid as this photo shows.

3. The Winter Gardens

Glass was shattered at the Winter Gardens after a 1941 air raid as this photo shows. Photo: SE

Nurses clearing up at the Children's Hospital in Durham Road after an air raid.

4. The Children's Hospital

Nurses clearing up at the Children's Hospital in Durham Road after an air raid. Photo: Sunderland Echo

