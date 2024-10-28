Nine famous Sunderland buildings which were bombed during the Second World War

The Winter Gardens, Binns and Victoria Hall all suffered damage during air raids in 1941 and they were not the only famous Wearside buildings to be hit between 1939 and 1945.
We have 9 photos to share from the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show well-known local landmarks in the aftermath of air raids.
1. In the aftermath
All of these Sunderland buildings were damaged during air raids, including 3 which were hit 80 years ago this year. Photo: se
2. A direct hit on the station
Sunderland station was hit in an air raid in 1940 and here is the scene afterwards. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. The Winter Gardens
Glass was shattered at the Winter Gardens after a 1941 air raid as this photo shows. Photo: SE
4. The Children's Hospital
Nurses clearing up at the Children's Hospital in Durham Road after an air raid. Photo: Sunderland Echo