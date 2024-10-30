Six years of magnificent memories from Sunderland's Glass Spider bar

Get a look at these great views of the Glass Spider in Sunderland.

The Green Terrace favourite and its customers are pictured in a selection of Echo photos from 2006 to 2012.

Maybe you took part in the talent competition in 2007, or got to meet pop duo Journey South at the bar that same year.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

Nine views from the Glass Spider in Green Terrace from 2006 to 2012.

1. Reflections from the Glass Spider

Sunderland Ladies players Steph Bannon, Gemma Wilson and Helen Alderson were celebrating a pitch sponsorship deal with Wylam Leisure of the Glass Spider in 2006.

2. A great result in 2006

Some of the hopefuls who took part in the first heat of the Sunderland's Got Talent competition in the Glass Spider.

3. Talented in 2007

Pop group Journey South paid a visit to the Glass Spider in March 2007. These winners of a Sunderland Echo competition got to meet them.

4. A journey back in time

