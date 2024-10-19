Nine of the best pictures from celebrity book signings at Waterstone's Sunderland, from 2007 to 2018

By Chris Cordner

Published 19th Oct 2024, 05:28 BST

Have a look at a chapter of great book signing’s from Sunderland’s past.

We lined up nine wonderful memories from Waterstone’s in The Bridges spanning from 2007 to 2018.

There’s plenty of household names in the picture. Question is, were you there as well?

Have a look at these Echo archive scenes.

1. Turning the pages back to these scenes

Bryan Talbot (2nd left) author of Alice in Sunderland and Jordan Smith (left) the cover artist, signing books in Waterstones 17 years ago.

2. Catching up in 2007

Local author Barry Stone signed his book 'Barking at Winston' in 2011.

3. Barry's book about Winston

Lynda Bellingham signed a copy of her autobiography for Julie Brewis from Roker who was first in the queue in 2011. The actress was supporting St Benedict's Hospice.

4. Lynda loved her 2011 visit

Lynda Bellingham signed a copy of her autobiography for Julie Brewis from Roker who was first in the queue in 2011. The actress was supporting St Benedict's Hospice. | se

