Students are getting a warm welcome to Sunderland with discounts and a code-cracking challenge.

The Bridges shopping centre welcomes students old and new to the city each year with giveaways, discounts and entertainment.

This year the centre is extending events through the full week.

Events begin on September 23, when between 1pm and 5pm there will be everything from giant stilt walkers to popcorn and candy floss – as well as a free £5 Greggs voucher for the first 200 students to arrive.

The crack-the-code challenge will see around £300 prizes given out to those who win – with the added bonus that there will be other opportunities throughout the week to try again.

Discounts have been extended beyond the usual one day, and are on offer from September 23 to 28.

They include 20% discounts at H & M, JD and Footasylum (with a valid student ID card), H Samuel, Select and Schuh – with the latter running a Spin the Wheel on the first day to win a goody bag.

Other discounts – which range from five to 15% – include Boots, Esquires Coffee House, The Fragrance Shop, Holland & Barrett, Hotel Chocolat, Max Spielmann, New Look, The Perfume Shop, River Island, The Body Shop, the Works, Trespass and Waterstones.

And anyone feeling hungry can take advantage of Greggs’ additional offer of a free cake with any sandwich deal.

Karen Eve, centre director at The Bridges, said: “We know how popular our student events always are but we also know that not everyone can come on the first day,” she said.

“That’s why we’re so delighted to be able to extend both our Crack the Code competition and all of the amazing discounts throughout the week, giving lots of opportunities for everyone to take advantage of what is on offer.”

Students will need show valid ID to access the deals, discounts and giveaways.

Details of the discounts and entertainment on offer will be available at www.thebridges-shopping.com