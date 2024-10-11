Seven Sunderland Specsavers pictures as we feature staff and customers from over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:22 BST

Check out these super Specsavers scenes from Sunderland’s past.

We have views from the optician and hearing sides of the business in Echo archive scenes from 2004 to 2018.

Enjoy the views and then let us know about the next Wearside firm we should put in the retro picture.

1. Seven sights from the archives

Specsavers staff and customers in seven retro Sunderland Echo archive images.

One of the scenes from a Specsavers sponsored photoshoot which was held 20 years ago.

2. Stylish in 2004

One of the scenes from a Specsavers sponsored photoshoot which was held 20 years ago.

Joy Gowdy of Specsavers was pictured with players from the Monkwearmouth School under-13 football team wearing their new shirts in 2005.

3. Memories from Monkwearmouth

Joy Gowdy of Specsavers was pictured with players from the Monkwearmouth School under-13 football team wearing their new shirts in 2005.

Claire Hedley was wearing limited edition rose-tinted glasses in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The photo was taken in 2005 at The Galleries branch of Specsavers in Washington.

4. Reflections from 2005

Claire Hedley was wearing limited edition rose-tinted glasses in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The photo was taken in 2005 at The Galleries branch of Specsavers in Washington.

