Much loved Sunderland author Terry Deary has penned a new book which has been acclaimed as ‘Horrible Histories for grown-ups’ as it gives a fascinating insight to the conflicts which helped shape our nation’s history and society.

Entitled ‘A History of Britain in Ten Enemies’, the book takes the reader on a chronological journey through our historical foes from the Romans, Vikings and invasion of the Spanish Armada through to the first and second world wars.

Terry examines how these conflicts could ultimately have shaped our nation and benefited our leaders at the time.

He said: “The book starts with the phrase ‘sheep of a feather flock together’ which highlights how people come together during a difficult period, such as war.

“For instance the invasion of the Spanish Armada was the best thing that could have happened for Elizabeth I and her popularity.

“I remember as a boy playing football for Seaburn cubs and I scored seven goals. I thought I was the best footballer in Sunderland, but over the years I realised the players I was competing against weren’t very good.

“You’re only as good as the opposition and its the same in war, you’re only as good as the enemies you are up against.”

As with all of Terry’s books, he recounts little known stories and facts that have had a massive impact on the lives we live today, including those events which nearly happened.

Terry explained: “There is one story in the book entitled ‘The Bullet that Killed 100 Million People’.

“In WWI there was a soldier by the name of Henry Tandy. He was part of an attack by British soldiers on a German trench. Realising they were facing defeat, one German soldier put his hands up in the air.

“Henry should have shot him. He didn’t and the bullet was never fired. That German soldier was Adolf Hitler and we all know what happened from there.”

The book also includes the story of Sunderland hero Jack Crawford who has a statue in honour of his bravery located in Mowbray Park.

Terry said: “During a battle against the Dutch, the top of the admiral’s mast was blown off. Removing the admiral’s colours was very symbolic at the time and could have been seen as surrender.

“However, Jack climbed up the mast and nailed the colours to the top. If it wasn’t for Jack we might well all be wearing clogs and eating Dutch cheese.”

While Terry inevitably gives his own humorous take on these significant events in history, the book also has very serious underlying message.

He said: “I didn’t intend to make the book funny, but people who’ve read it say they were laughing all the way through.

“It’s just how I write. But the book examines the mentality of what was then the British Empire and this perception of superiority.

“It contains a serious message about nationalism and what can happen when some people go too far - as we have seen with the recent riots around the country.”

During his successful career Terry has sold 38 million books in 45 different languages across the globe.

However, despite penning 345 books, Terry has never officially launched one of them in his home town of Sunderland - until now.

He said: “I was born in Hendon and grew up in Seaburn, but I have never officially launched one of my books in my home city.

“This is going to be a big book with a high profile and so I really wanted to launch it here in Sunderland.

“The launch event is going to be taking place at my old school which is now Monkwearmouth Academy.

“It’s now a great school with fantastic teachers and students and I want to do something to help raise its profile.”

Billed as an Evening with Terry Deary, the launch event will take place at 6.30pm on Thursday October 3. Tickets cost £23 and this includes a copy of the book.

Terry said: “I will be discussing the book, my career and life growing up in Sunderland. The event is hosted by former Look North presenter Jeff Brown, who is also a former pupil at the school.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Forum Books website.

The book officially goes on sale on Thursday October 10 but can be pre-ordered from Amazon, Waterstones and all major book sellers.