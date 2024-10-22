Seven times Sunderland has featured in horror productions for film and stage

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:59 BST

We’ve set the stage for plenty of memories with this great collection of spooky Wearside shows.

Look at the hauntingly good stage and screen productions we have seen in Sunderland and East Durham over the years.

There’s the horror show at Washington Arts Centre, and the Thornhill School TV production from 2006 - both with a frightening twist.

There’s the zombie invasion in Sunderland city centre in 2009 and there’s the Seaham-based horror film shot in 2003.

It adds up to a frighteningly good set of Echo archive memories.

We dare you to take a peek at our scary collection of Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

We dare you to take a peek at our scary collection of Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

Wayne Thompson puts the finishing touches to Gary Rutherford, who was playing a zombie in a low budget horror film in Seaham in 2003.

Wayne Thompson puts the finishing touches to Gary Rutherford, who was playing a zombie in a low budget horror film in Seaham in 2003.

An evening of horror at Washington Arts Centre. Angela Bain and Kate Davies were starring in 2006.

An evening of horror at Washington Arts Centre. Angela Bain and Kate Davies were starring in 2006.

Students from Thornhill School featured in a trailer for a Sky TV production in 2006, called Teenage Horrors.

Students from Thornhill School featured in a trailer for a Sky TV production in 2006, called Teenage Horrors.

