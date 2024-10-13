Seven times Beamish starred on camera after it was named a TV tourism hotspot

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:13 BST

What an attraction Beamish Museum is - and a new study has just confirmed it.

The County Durham site ranked top of the charts in a study of UK and global filming locations that are the most popular for tourists to visit.

The online entertainment site 888 Casino analysed more than 100 TV show filming locations and Beamish was outstanding.

Here’s a selection of our own Echo archive views of the tourist hotspot from 2003 to 2016 - as well as a flashback to the video of the new cinema opening at Beamish.

Brilliant Beamish and its many appearances on camera.

1. Framing some wonderful memories

Brilliant Beamish and its many appearances on camera. | se

Celebrity steeplejack Fred Dibnah was at Beamish for filming in 2003. He was about to start a new TV series when this Echo archive photo was taken.

2. Fred in the photo

Celebrity steeplejack Fred Dibnah was at Beamish for filming in 2003. He was about to start a new TV series when this Echo archive photo was taken. | se

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow came to Beamish for a day of valuations 19 years ago. Tell us if you were there.

3. A valuable memory from 2005

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow came to Beamish for a day of valuations 19 years ago. Tell us if you were there. | se

Another view from the Antiques Roadshow at Beamish in a scene from 2005.

4. Back to 2005

Another view from the Antiques Roadshow at Beamish in a scene from 2005. | se

