Nine nostalgic pictures of the East End's charm, showing Sunderland community from 1955 onwards

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Nov 2024, 05:23 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 05:24 BST

One of Sunderland’s most historic areas gets our attention in another of our profiles of streets in years gone by.

This time, Barrack Street and Prospect Row take us back to scenes from 1954 to 2009.

Huts, pottery, churches and even an old orphanage are included in a whole gallery of Echo archive photos. Have a look.

9 views of Barrack Street and Prospect Row to give you a retro flavour of the East End.

1. East End memories

9 views of Barrack Street and Prospect Row to give you a retro flavour of the East End. | se

This photo from St John's Parish Church Prospect Row, near to the Town Moor, takes us back more than 70 years to April 1954.

2. Worshipping in 1954

This photo from St John's Parish Church Prospect Row, near to the Town Moor, takes us back more than 70 years to April 1954. | se

A view of the Pottery Buildings which stood at the bottom end of High Street as it swings round into Barrack Street

3. Pottery profile

A view of the Pottery Buildings which stood at the bottom end of High Street as it swings round into Barrack Street | se

Burleigh Garths and Prospect Row in a view from September 1954. Tell us if you remember it.

4. Garths in view

Burleigh Garths and Prospect Row in a view from September 1954. Tell us if you remember it. | se

