Seven sparkling pictures from Amore in 2009 as we toast the Sunderland venue with a glass of champagne

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:15 BST

Take a glass of something sparkly and settle back for memories of a retro night out at Amore.

We have some fantastic reminders of people having fun at a 2009 night out at the Sunderland venue.

It held a party with a Sex In The City theme and here they are once again. See how many faces you can recognise in these Echo archive scenes.

Sparkling reminders of nights at Amore. Tell us if they bring back memories for you.

1. Champagne memories

Sparkling reminders of nights at Amore. Tell us if they bring back memories for you. | se

Photo Sales
Having a great time at the Amore night out 15 years ago.

2. Memories from Amore

Having a great time at the Amore night out 15 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Memories of a wonderful night at Amore in 2009.

3. Time for cocktails

Memories of a wonderful night at Amore in 2009. | se

Photo Sales
Raise a glass to the memories of wonderful times in Sunderland in 2009.

4. Theme night fun

Raise a glass to the memories of wonderful times in Sunderland in 2009. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice