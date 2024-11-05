We have some fantastic reminders of people having fun at a 2009 night out at the Sunderland venue.
It held a party with a Sex In The City theme and here they are once again. See how many faces you can recognise in these Echo archive scenes.
1 / 3
Take a glass of something sparkly and settle back for memories of a retro night out at Amore.
We have some fantastic reminders of people having fun at a 2009 night out at the Sunderland venue.
It held a party with a Sex In The City theme and here they are once again. See how many faces you can recognise in these Echo archive scenes.