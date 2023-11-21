Nigel Farage in Sunderland, looking back at controversial character's visit to city as he appears on I'm a Celebrity
He drew big crowds on his visit to Wearside
From torrential rain in Sunderland to the scorching Outback in Australia - Nigel Farage has certainly experienced a swing in extremes.
It was only four years ago when the former politician braced appalling weather as he marched from Hendon to Hartlepool.
100 marchers in Hendon
Hundreds of you joined him for the journey and here are those moments once more.
These days, Nigel is getting used to life in the camp in the I'm A Celebrity show.
But back in 2019, Nigel Farage led the March to Leave.
The presence of the former Ukip leader on the first stage of the demonstration ensured a huge media presence.
Tough tests in Australia
There was also a procession of about 100 marchers who left from near the Hendon Grange Hotel in appalling weather, en route to Hartlepool.
Marchers carried a large banner emblazoned with the slogan Leave Means Leave, and another man could be seen waving a flag with the message: Get Britain Out: Time to Leave the EU.’
Others shouted We’re marching for our freedom’ and Farage for PM’ as the crowd made its way along the coastal path.
Fast forward to 2023 and the celebrity has already endured tough tests as part of I'm A Celebrity.
Campervan full of snakes
Farage, YouTuber Nella Rose and This Morning host Josie Gibson got a surprise when they arrived in the Australian Outback, rather than the jungle.
They had to complete tasks to win time for campmates taking part in other challenges on the Gold Coast, in a bid to win stars and food.
Farage and Rose used their mouths to hunt for tokens inside a campervan full of snakes, unable to use their hands, while Gibson rummaged in murky barrels.
Plenty of star names
He is joined on the show by names including Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of pop superstar Britney, and TV presenter Fred Sirieix.
Also in the mix this year are food critic Grace Dent, reality star Sam Thompson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard.
