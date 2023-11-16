Jill Scott triumphed on I'm a Celeb last year but was only the latest in a long line of former footballers to pluck up the courage to enter the jungle

It's that strange time of year when the British public endeavours to hold off the festive spirit a little longer and instead turns to watching celebrities eat questionable animal body parts and insects with glee on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The 23rd series of the hit ITV show is set to hit screens on Sunday evening with Geordie duo Ant & Dec once again fronting the long-running reality show. Last year's series was a triumph for the North East with Sunderland-born star Jill Scott winning over the nation following Euro 2022 triumph with the Lionesses.

As it stands, there are no football or sports stars on the line-up for 2023, although some familiar faces could be among the late arrivals with ITV producers usually throwing one athlete into the mix. At the moment, UKIP politician Nigel Farage, Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears and This Morning host Josie Gibson are the most head-turning names.

Jill Scott was the latest football star to impress on the show, but she follows a long line of pros on I'm a Celeb. Some of those went on to similar highs whereas others were voted off early doors.

The Sunderland Echo looks through how all former footballers fared on the show, including familiar Newcastle United, Arsenal and Spurs faces.

1 . Jimmy Bullard, Eliminated 1st A larger than life personality on I'm a Celeb, Jimmy Bullard bantered his way into trouble and went home first in 2014.

2 . Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, Eliminated 3rd I'm a Celeb was one of Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's first reality TV forays but didn't last too long despite being an early favourite to win.

3 . Rodney Marsh, Eliminated 5th It was a respectable shift from the former Man City and QPR star in 2007 in a cast alongside Katie Hopkins and Janice Dickinson.