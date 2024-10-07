A Sunderland Echo tribute to The Dingles as they mark a special anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirty years and counting: That’s The Dingles who are one of Britain’s great soap families.

The family first appeared on our screens in Emmerdale in 1994.

Lots of them have appeared in the area and here’s a reminder of the times they opened shops, switched on Christmas lights and appeared in charity games of football.

Cain, Sam and Marlon

We’ve got Cain, Sam, Marlon, Chas, Aaron and Paddy in a feast of Dingle scenes.

Let’s find out more;

Jeff Hordley has been in the soap since 2000, playing Cain Dingle.

But in 2003, he packed out the Market Place in Durham when he switched the Christmas lights on.

Cracking memories at Kwik Save

Jeff Hordley was a huge hit in the Market Place in Durham when he switched the Christmas lights on. | se

Mark Charnock has been playing Marlon Dingle since the 1990s.

He had a great time in 2004 when he opened the new-look Kwik Save store in Seaham.

Tell us if you were there.

Paddy pictured at Christmas

Mark Charnock in 2004 when he opened the new-look Kwik Save store in Seaham. | se

Paddy Kirk has married three different Dingles in the soap but here is the man who plays him - Dominic Brunt - switching on the Christmas lights in Chester-le-Street in 2005.

Dominic Brunt who plays Paddy Kirk. His fans turned out in Chester-le-Street in 2005. | se

Millions of people tune in to watch Sam Dingle in Emmerdale. Here's James Hooton, who plays Sam, in action on the football pitch in 2008.

He was playing for a celebrity team against a Durham City Select side for charity.

James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle, in action on the football pitch in 2008. | se

It’s a Dingle gathering

The Durham City Christmas tree lights switch on was packed with Dingles in 2011.

Civic dignitaries were pictured with cast members Dominic Brunt, Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle).

Dingles galore at the Durham City Christmas lights switch-on in 2011. | Craig Leng

But were you there.

Happy 30th birthday to The Dingles. Tell us about the soap stars you have met by emailing [email protected]