A Sunderland Echo tribute to The Dingles as they mark a special anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lots of them have appeared in the area and here’s a reminder of the times they opened shops, switched on Christmas lights and appeared in charity games of football.
Cain, Sam and Marlon
We’ve got Cain, Sam, Marlon, Chas, Aaron and Paddy in a feast of Dingle scenes.
Let’s find out more;
Jeff Hordley has been in the soap since 2000, playing Cain Dingle.
But in 2003, he packed out the Market Place in Durham when he switched the Christmas lights on.
Cracking memories at Kwik Save
Mark Charnock has been playing Marlon Dingle since the 1990s.
Tell us if you were there.
Paddy pictured at Christmas
Paddy Kirk has married three different Dingles in the soap but here is the man who plays him - Dominic Brunt - switching on the Christmas lights in Chester-le-Street in 2005.
Millions of people tune in to watch Sam Dingle in Emmerdale. Here's James Hooton, who plays Sam, in action on the football pitch in 2008.
He was playing for a celebrity team against a Durham City Select side for charity.
It’s a Dingle gathering
The Durham City Christmas tree lights switch on was packed with Dingles in 2011.
Civic dignitaries were pictured with cast members Dominic Brunt, Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle).
But were you there.
Happy 30th birthday to The Dingles. Tell us about the soap stars you have met by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.