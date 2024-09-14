It’s 50 years since a new roundabout took shape in Shiney Row and what an effect it had on the area.

Buildings had to be cleared, including houses in Barrack Row and Station Road.

But there was confusion for some drivers who were puzzled when they first used it.

The roundabout was built in 1974 and due to be completed in 1975.

‘It should be less of a bottleneck’

And despite some initial bewilderment, it was expected to be a success.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Shiney Row should be less of a bottleneck and a much better shopping centre with a pedestrian precinct in Westbourne Terrace.

‘A number of drivers felt bewildered at negotiating it’

One view of the roundabout in the months before its official opening 50 years ago. | se

“Because of the roundabout’s size and outlets, a number of drivers felt bewildered at negotiating it, and some went on the old road to Sunderland from Chester-le-Street instead of bearing left.

“The roundabout will alleviate traffic congestion and remove a danger from Yates Corner.”

The report added: “This junction has been for years a nightmare for motorists as long queues built up at peak periods.

Buildings had to be cleared

Another view of the roundabout which was in the news in September 1974. | se

“A new car park has also been provided behind the shopping centre.”

The new roundabout was eventually due to be linked with the new Eastern Highway leading from Washington New Town.

To make way for the new roundabout and road diversions, buildings had to be cleared.

