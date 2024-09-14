The roundabout which re-shaped Shiney Row 50 years ago
Buildings had to be cleared, including houses in Barrack Row and Station Road.
But there was confusion for some drivers who were puzzled when they first used it.
‘It should be less of a bottleneck’
And despite some initial bewilderment, it was expected to be a success.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Shiney Row should be less of a bottleneck and a much better shopping centre with a pedestrian precinct in Westbourne Terrace.
‘A number of drivers felt bewildered at negotiating it’
“Because of the roundabout’s size and outlets, a number of drivers felt bewildered at negotiating it, and some went on the old road to Sunderland from Chester-le-Street instead of bearing left.
“The roundabout will alleviate traffic congestion and remove a danger from Yates Corner.”
The report added: “This junction has been for years a nightmare for motorists as long queues built up at peak periods.
Buildings had to be cleared
“A new car park has also been provided behind the shopping centre.”
The new roundabout was eventually due to be linked with the new Eastern Highway leading from Washington New Town.
To make way for the new roundabout and road diversions, buildings had to be cleared.
