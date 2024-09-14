The roundabout which re-shaped Shiney Row 50 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Sep 2024, 05:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s 50 years since a new roundabout took shape in Shiney Row and what an effect it had on the area.

Buildings had to be cleared, including houses in Barrack Row and Station Road.

But there was confusion for some drivers who were puzzled when they first used it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The roundabout was built in 1974 and due to be completed in 1975.

‘It should be less of a bottleneck’

And despite some initial bewilderment, it was expected to be a success.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Shiney Row should be less of a bottleneck and a much better shopping centre with a pedestrian precinct in Westbourne Terrace.

‘A number of drivers felt bewildered at negotiating it’

One view of the roundabout in the months before its official opening 50 years ago.placeholder image
One view of the roundabout in the months before its official opening 50 years ago. | se

“Because of the roundabout’s size and outlets, a number of drivers felt bewildered at negotiating it, and some went on the old road to Sunderland from Chester-le-Street instead of bearing left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The roundabout will alleviate traffic congestion and remove a danger from Yates Corner.”

The report added: “This junction has been for years a nightmare for motorists as long queues built up at peak periods.

Buildings had to be cleared

Another view of the roundabout which was in the news in September 1974.placeholder image
Another view of the roundabout which was in the news in September 1974. | se

“A new car park has also been provided behind the shopping centre.”

The new roundabout was eventually due to be linked with the new Eastern Highway leading from Washington New Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make way for the new roundabout and road diversions, buildings had to be cleared.

We want to hear from more people with memories from Wearside and County Durham in the 1970s.

Get in touch and tell us more about your favourite pubs, shops and restaurants of the time. Email [email protected]

Related topics:DriversMotoristsSunderlandCounty DurhamWearsideNostalgiaWashington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice