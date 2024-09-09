The pongy police box which posed a problem for officers in Durham City

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 15:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pongy problem had police officers trying to sniff out a solution 50 years ago.

A mysterious smell had developed inside the police box which controlled the traffic in Durham Market Place.

The odour made the headlines in 1972 but it had gone on for years and plagued police officers and traffic wardens alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One tiny area of Durham was affected

Yet the little island’ was the only spot in the heart of the city that had fallen foul of the smell. There was room for only one person as they monitored the traffic through the narrow streets by closed circuit televisions.

The police box in Durham City which plenty of people will remember - but perhaps not the pong which accompanied it.placeholder image
The police box in Durham City which plenty of people will remember - but perhaps not the pong which accompanied it. | se

They couldn’t sniff out the cause

Workmen were called in at intervals to probe the cause of the odour but without success.

One traffic warden said the smell was sometimes too much even with all of the windows and doors open, but no one seemed to know precisely what it was.

The police box remained in Durham until 1975.

A familiar scene in bygone Durham with the police box in the foreground and Doggarts in the distance.placeholder image
A familiar scene in bygone Durham with the police box in the foreground and Doggarts in the distance. | se

Too much for one person to handle

There to oversee it all would be a police officer, who would have control of the vehicles passing through Durham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That officer would operate traffic lights to send vehicles on their way from Elvet, Claypath and Silver Street.

The powers-that-be decided that the operation was too much for one person to handle.

All replaced by CCTV

Instead, authorities brought in closed circuit television so whoever was in charge of the police box could have a view of the traffic in all directions.

A police officer on control duty in an undated Echo archive photo.placeholder image
A police officer on control duty in an undated Echo archive photo. | se

That way, the traffic lights could be controlled in a way that allowed the flow to be much more regulated, the Sunderland Echo reported.

Tell us if you remember the little box which controlled so much of Durham’s traffic.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice