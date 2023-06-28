News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures capturing life in Shiney Row over the years, from Christmas lights to a giant cake

We're sharing 9 great Shiney Row scenes from the past: See if you're in them

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

What do Snow White, a male voice choir, a giant cake and Christmas lights have in common.

The answer is Shiney Row: because they all feature in retro photos of the village which we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

We headed to Sharp; Shiney library; St Oswald's Church and Trinity Methodist Church for these memories of the past.

See if they bring back memories for you.

9 Shiney Row retro photos to bring back great memories.

Children singing and dancing at Tiny Tweeties rhyme time as part of National Bookstart Week at Shiney Row Library in 2011.

Ben and Robert Johnson let Red Nose Day go to their heads at Shiney Row Primary School in 2011.

The switch-on of the Christmas lights in Shiney Row 12 years ago - and it looks magical.

