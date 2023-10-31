Inside 9 empty Sunderland buildings: From the Excel to Kwik Save
Poignant views from Sunderland buildings when they were empty
The empty shells of well-known Sunderland buildings caught our eye in these 9 scenes from the Echo archives.
Their finest hours may have been behind them but we still have these memories of the last days of Kwik Save, the Excel bowling alley, Locarno and Crowtree Leisure Centre.
The Grand Hotel, the tower block at Caterpillar in nearby Peterlee and the Seaburn Centre are also in view.
Join us on a retro trip round the last days of these buildings you may well remember.
1 / 3