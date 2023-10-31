Poignant views from Sunderland buildings when they were empty

The empty shells of well-known Sunderland buildings caught our eye in these 9 scenes from the Echo archives.

Their finest hours may have been behind them but we still have these memories of the last days of Kwik Save, the Excel bowling alley, Locarno and Crowtree Leisure Centre.

The Grand Hotel, the tower block at Caterpillar in nearby Peterlee and the Seaburn Centre are also in view.

Join us on a retro trip round the last days of these buildings you may well remember.

Remnants of the past Stores, a hospital, and a crane factory warehouse. We've got reminders of them all in this inside the shells of Sunderland buildings you will remember.

A shadow from the 70s The remains of the Grand Hotel in Bridge Street before its demolition in 1974.

Memories from Park Lane Kwik Save as it looked after its last day of trading in Park Lane in 2003.

Poignant at Grove's A 2006 view inside an empty building at Grove Cranes. It shows an art project involving a film which was being created by Sunderland Arc.