Plans for an enlarged retail unit in Sunderland’s main shopping centre which could become the future home of TK Maxx, have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a number of units inside The Bridges shopping centre.

The plans are linked to the unit formerly occupied by a Tesco Express supermarket, which closed in spring 2022, as well as three smaller retail units.

TK Maxx is planning a move to The Bridges shopping centre | LDRS

This included access changes and “blocking up” existing service and escape doors and installing new fire doors, along with “new hinged loading bay doors with [a] compound to the rear” and “alterations to fanlight windows”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirmed the proposal aimed to “combine four existing retail units, with existing fire exit door provision adjusted for the amended layout”.

Floor plans for the new unit added the “occupation level” for the sales floor would be “limited to 360 persons as tenant specified” and named the proposed tenant as TK Maxx.

TK Maxx is currently based in part of the outdoor area of The Bridges at Crowtree Road, and sits adjacent to the vacant former Debenhams department store.

Planning documents indicated that retail giant TK Maxx would move to the “adapted” location inside The Bridges shopping centre, if plans were approved - and now they have been, it is a big step forward in the chain’s plan to relocate.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it in late-November, 2024.

Council planning officers, in a decision report, said the proposed works were “considered to be relatively in-keeping with other retail units within the vicinity and acceptable in relation to design”.

The council decision report added that “physical changes are relatively minor and do not raise any visual amenity concerns, particularly given the prevailing function and character of the locality as a servicing area for The Bridges.”

Under planning conditions, the proposed development must be brought forward within three years.

At the time of writing, the units proposed to be amalgamated are not in use and coverings have been put on glass windows obscuring views of the space inside.

When approached for comment in early December, 2024, a spokesperson for The Bridges shopping centre did not give a “concrete timescale” for the works to create the enlarged retail unit.

The spokesperson said: “The start date for this project is subject to reviewing the tenders and the necessary planning applications being in place.

“The task of amalgamating these units is significant and there could be unforeseen work that may need doing, so at this stage we cannot give a concrete timescale.”

TK Maxx was also approached for comment following the council planning approval decision but did not respond.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01956/FUL