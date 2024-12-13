Revised plans for a large “co-living” accommodation scheme on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the Sunderland Deaf Centre building at 35-36 North Bridge Street.

Earlier this year, plans were approved to change the building’s ‘social club’ status to residential accommodation in the form of a 19-bedroom HMO | Google/LDRS

Those behind the scheme said they operate a variety of HMO developments across the region, with the typical tenant demographic being employed people aged 23-35.

Developers said the new HMO plan, described as a “co-living development,” would contain “spacious en-suite bedrooms with generous communal areas” and “exceptional living conditions and amenities”.

Initial plans included new windows, solar panels, new stairs to the basement level and the removal of a ramp, as well as secure cycle storage.

A design and access statement previously submitted to the council said plans were linked to Heaney Homes, who were purchasing the building, and that current occupants were planning to re-locate to “more suitable premises”.

A new planning application submitted to council officials this month (December, 2024) is now seeking permission for an amended HMO scheme at the North Bridge Street property.

A design and access statement submitted with the revised plans states the “property is currently undergoing construction works to complete the property refurbishment” and that the development to bring the building back into use represents more than £1 million of investment.

Those behind the scheme also said works have had an impact on the original plans and have prompted a redesign, creating space for an extra two bedrooms in the process.

The design and access statement adds: “During the works to date, and the location of some previously unknown beam/column locations, it has had an impact on the original proposed plans.

“This has led to relocating the kitchen from the first floor to the second floor which nearly doubles this in size.

“In doing so this is simply reconfiguring the use of existing space to create an additional two rooms and larger communal areas for the future occupants.”

Applicants have said that the change from 19 bedrooms to 21 bedrooms “won’t have any further impact on the area following the previous successful application”.

It was argued that the changes would also “enhance several of the communal areas and bedrooms through a simple reconfiguration of space.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 30, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02466/FUL