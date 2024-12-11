Plans for new padel tennis courts at a Sunderland sports centre have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Beacon of Light near the Sunderland Aquatic Centre to replace two five-a-side pitches.

The community hub officially opened in 2018 and is a space for sports, education and events for all ages and backgrounds, with the proceeds from the venue donated to Sunderland AFC’s official charity the Foundation of Light.

A planning application from the charity, recently submitted to council officials, is seeking permission to convert an existing multi-use games area (MUGA) on the site into padel tennis courts, a type of tennis played in a small enclosed court.

Padel tennis courts have enclosed walls that are part of the court and can be used in play, as well as players using specialist rackets and balls.

As part of the proposed MUGA conversion, plans also include a steel-framed canopy over the development site housing more than 100 solar panels with the potential to generate approximately 51KWh, according to planning documents.

Details of the proposed development are set out in a planning, design and access statement submitted to council planning officials.

The proposed site includes the MUGA which stands at the part of the Beacon of Light site closest to Keir Hardie Way.

Planning documents confirm the proposed padel courts would “replace two existing MUGA five-a-side football pitches” and would “subsequently provide a diversification of sporting activity for the space”.

Applicants confirmed the site “would remain in use as a facility within the wider Beacon of Light scheme, which currently provides important access to health and wellbeing facilities, and places for leisure-led activities for people”.

Proposals for solar panels also aim to “provide a clean, renewable, and sustainable form of electricity” and to “make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at an important local facility”.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “The proposed development entails the installation of a canopy with mounted solar PV panels, along with perspex boundary treatments to an existing MUGA to enhance opportunities on the site for padel court tennis.

“In doing so, the site would remain in use as a facility within the wider Beacon of Light scheme, which currently provides important access to health and wellbeing facilities, and places for leisure-led activities for people.

“It is considered that the proposed development will help to enhance this existing facility and its offering.

“The proposed development would also provide a clean, renewable, and sustainable form of electricity through solar PV panels mounted on the canopy roof.

“This would make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level and help contribute to the region’s progress in meeting targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development.”

A decision on the Beacon of Light planning application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 21, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02310/FUL