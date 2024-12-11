Plans to upgrade fire alarm systems at the Sunderland Empire Theatre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application to replace the existing fire alarm system at the Grade II*-listed arts venue.

The plans from operator Ambassador Theatre Group have applied for listed building consent for the “installation of new ceiling-mounted devices in the building’s auditorium area” - a move to help fire detection and help theatregoers evacuate faster if there is an emergency.

Sunderland’s Empire Theatre wants to replace the existing fire alarm system

A design, access and heritage statement submitted to council officials said the plans would include “the replacement of the existing, ageing fire detection and alarm systems within the building”.

This includes the “replacement of existing fire alarm panels, sounders, detectors, call points and associated wiring”.

According to supporting planning documents, the plans would “allow the continued safety of visitors and staff using the building and ensure that the fire detection and alarm systems remain fully functioning and up to date”.

Those behind the scheme said the “majority of the above replacements will take place on a like-for-like basis” and that “33 new detectors are proposed within the auditorium area of the building”.

It was noted that the new detectors would “be a mixture of replacement of existing detectors and new installations, where currently no units exist” and that the detectors would be “surface mounted on ceilings”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “When assessed against ICOMOS guidance in relation to impact on heritage properties, the theatre being Grade II*-listed, would be classed as having a high level of heritage importance.

“The works themselves do impact historic fabric, due to the installing of new fire detection equipment, with the impact being to existing ceiling finishes.

“The scale of the new installations is relatively small and only have a minor impact on existing historic fabric. These installations can also easily be removed and any fixing points, repaired if required in the future with relative ease and would not be visible once repaired.

“Other works to replace the existing fire detection and alarm system do not impact historic fabric and are a like-for-like replacement of existing units in the same positions as they are currently installed.

“It is therefore believed that these alterations can be classed as negligible, which is to say these are ‘slight changes to the historic building elements or setting that hardly affect it,’ as described in the ICOMOS guidance. This means that the proposed development can therefore be classed as having a slight impact overall.”

The design, access and heritage statement also noted that the plans would be “beneficial to the building” in terms of public safety.

This includes “improving the safety of visitors and staff, by providing more effective detection of potential fires allowing quicker evacuation, and a quicker response in event of a fire.”

Due to the Sunderland Empire Theatre’s listed status, listed building consent is required before works can start.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by the city council once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 23, 2025.

For more information on the Empire Theatre plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02383/LB4